Jammu and Kashmir: SIA raids at multiple locations in Kashmir over targeted killing

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jammu and Kashmir police van

The Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in the valley in connection with a case of killing of a bank guard earlier this year, officials said.

The SIA sleuths, accompanied by J-K Police and CRPF personnel, conducted raids at multiple locations in three districts of Pulwama, Shopian and Anantnag, they said.

They said the raids were part of the SIA's investigation into the case of the killing of Sanjay Sharma, a non-local working as a bank guard.

Sharma was killed by terrorists at Achan area of Pulwama in February this year. Sanjay Sharma (40) was shot in the chest at point-blank range barely 100 metres from his residence by terrorists.

In February, the Valley witnessed the highest number of targeted killings of a minority community. Owing to the fear, Sanjay Sharma, who worked as an ATM guard was reporting to work. On his way to the local market, Sharma was killed point-blank.

Latest India News