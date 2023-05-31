J-K: Infiltration bid foiled on LoC in Poonch, 3 terrorists arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV J-K: Indian Army foils bid to smuggle Arms, narcotics near LoC in Poonch, three arrested

The Military on Wednesday thwarted a significant attempt to smuggle arms and narcotics by arresting three individuals after an exchange of fire close to the border fence along the Line of Control in Poonch region of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

They claimed that early-morning firing at forward Karmara village in the Gulpur sector injured an Army jawan and one of the arrested suspects.

They said troops protecting the line got suspicious movement and challenged the people which prompted a gunfight.

According to the officials, the entire area was immediately cordoned off, and three people, one of whom was injured, were arrested along with a shipment of drugs and weapons. Additionally, an Army jawan was injured.

The authorities recognised the accused as Mohd Farooq (26), who got a bullet injury in his leg, Mohd Riaz (23) and Mohd Zubair (22), all residents of Karmara.

The officials claimed that they were trying to smuggle the arms and drugs into this side when they were intercepted by the troops. It is believed that they received the shipment from across the border.

An AK assault rifle, two pistols, six grenades, an IED hidden inside a pressure cooker, and 20 suspected heroin packets were among the items seized from the arrested individuals.

As of the time that the most recent reports were received, the officials stated that the search operation in the region was still ongoing.

