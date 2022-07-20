'UP govt has zero-tolerance policy, action will be taken if needed': Jitin Prasada on transfer controversy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jitin Prasada's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Anil Kumar Pandey, was transferred while five others were suspended after allegations of irregularities and corruption in PWD department

Jitin Prasada transfer row: UP Minister Jatin Prasada has been in the eye of the storm after his OSD Anil Kumar Pandey was allegedly removed, following allegations of irregularities and corruption in PWD department of the state government. While sources said Prasada was miffed with the government over the decision, the minister, however, said: "Everyone knows the zero-tolerance policy of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. Under this, if there are irregularities in the department, the government will take concrete steps. There will be a fair probe and action will be taken wherever there's a disorder."

To clear the air on rumours that he is upset with the BJP leadership, the minister added: "There's no question of being upset. Working under UP CM's leadership to meet people's expectations. As far as meeting central leaders are concerned, can meet them whenever we get time. But I have no thoughts of meeting them as of now."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up a probe, following the allegations. Jitin Prasada's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Anil Kumar Pandey, was transferred while five others were suspended after allegations of irregularities and corruption in PWD department of the state government.

An inquiry found that his OSD Anil Kumar Pandey was directly responsible for irregularities in transfers in the department, raising several questions as Pandey was handpicked by Prasada. Pandey has worked with Jitin Prasada in the past while he was a Union minister in UPA government and was brought to Lucknow on deputation.

Jitin Prasada is said to have met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and offered his clarifications. He is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government faced considerable embarrassment when deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak had himself raised questions in transfers in his department of Health and Medical Education.

In a major move, the minister had even written a letter to his own department's top officials, seeking answers. Apparently, Pathak had signed the files approving the transfers 'in a hurry' without going through it. The matter is still under investigation.

