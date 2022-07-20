Wednesday, July 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'UP govt has zero-tolerance policy, action will be taken if needed': Jitin Prasada on transfer controversy

'UP govt has zero-tolerance policy, action will be taken if needed': Jitin Prasada on transfer controversy

Jitin Prasada transfer controversy: To clear the air on rumours that he is upset with the BJP leadership, the minister said: "There's no question of being upset. Working under UP CM's leadership to meet people's expectations."

Abhro Banerjee Edited By: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1 New Delhi Published on: July 20, 2022 17:43 IST
Jitin Prasada's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Anil Kumar
Image Source : PTI Jitin Prasada's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Anil Kumar Pandey, was transferred while five others were suspended after allegations of irregularities and corruption in PWD department

Jitin Prasada transfer row: UP Minister Jatin Prasada has been in the eye of the storm after his OSD Anil Kumar Pandey was allegedly removed, following allegations of irregularities and corruption in PWD department of the state government. While sources said Prasada was miffed with the government over the decision, the minister, however, said: "Everyone knows the zero-tolerance policy of PM Modi and  CM Yogi Adityanath. Under this, if there are irregularities in the department, the government will take concrete steps. There will be a fair probe and action will be taken wherever there's a disorder." 

To clear the air on rumours that he is upset with the BJP leadership, the minister added: "There's no question of being upset. Working under UP CM's leadership to meet people's expectations. As far as meeting central leaders are concerned, can meet them whenever we get time. But I have no thoughts of meeting them as of now."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set up a probe, following the allegations.  Jitin Prasada's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Anil Kumar Pandey, was transferred while five others were suspended after allegations of irregularities and corruption in PWD department of the state government.

An inquiry found that his OSD Anil Kumar Pandey was directly responsible for irregularities in transfers in the department, raising several questions as Pandey was handpicked by Prasada. Pandey has worked with Jitin Prasada in the past while he was a Union minister in UPA government and was brought to Lucknow on deputation.

Jitin Prasada is said to have met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and offered his clarifications. He is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.  Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath government faced considerable embarrassment when deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak had himself raised questions in transfers in his department of Health and Medical Education.

In a major move, the minister had even written a letter to his own department's top officials, seeking answers. Apparently, Pathak had signed the files approving the transfers 'in a hurry' without going through it.  The matter is still under investigation. 

Related Stories
Jitin Prasada meets CM Adityanath, seeks his 'blessings'

Jitin Prasada meets CM Adityanath, seeks his 'blessings'

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expands cabinet, includes Jitin Prasada, 6 others

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expands cabinet, includes Jitin Prasada, 6 others

BJP leader Jitin Prasada takes dig at Kapil Sibal for quitting Congress, asks 'How's the 'prasad!'

BJP leader Jitin Prasada takes dig at Kapil Sibal for quitting Congress, asks 'How's the 'prasad!'

2 Yogi ministers sulk, Jitin Prasada in Delhi after removal of his OSD, Dinesh Khatik quits

2 Yogi ministers sulk, Jitin Prasada in Delhi after removal of his OSD, Dinesh Khatik quits

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: 2 Yogi ministers sulk, Jitin Prasada in Delhi after removal of his OSD, Dinesh Khatik quits

 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News