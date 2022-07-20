Uttar Pradesh: 2 Yogi ministers sulk; Jitin Prasada upset over removal of his OSD, MoS Dinesh Khatik may quit

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/TWITTER@MLADINESHKHATIK Jitin Prasada upset over removal of his OSD, MoS Dinesh Khatik may quit

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Mos) for Jal Shakti Department Dinesh Khatik is likely to resign from the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh. MoS Khatik is reportedly miffed over not being alloted the work even after over 100 days of government formation in the state. He is also angry over not being heard on transfer matters.

Jitin Prasada miffed with the Yogi govt

PWD minister Jitin Prasada is also said to be upset with the Yogi government over the removal of his officer on special duty (OSD).

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday suspended five senior officers of the Public Works Department (PWD), including the departmental head for alleged serious irregularities in the departmental transfers. A total of 5 officials including the Public Works Department (PWD) Head & Chief Engineer Manoj Gupta suspended due to transfer irregularities in the department. This is after the action was taken on PWD Minister Jitin Prasada's OSD Anil Kumar Pandey on July 18. According to the official statement, Chief Engineer (Development) and departmental head of PWD Manoj Kumar Gupta, Chief Engineer (Project and Planning) Rakesh Kumar Saxena and Senior Staff Officer Shailendra Kumar Yadav have been suspended with immediate effect.

Also Read | After Yogi Adityanath's remark on population imbalance, Mayawati reacts

Taking immediate cognizance of the serious irregularities in the transfer in the Public Works Department, the above action has been taken by the Uttar Pradesh government. Acting on the 'zero tolerance' policy on corruption, the State government had already suspended Anil Kumar Pandey, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of PWD Minister Jitin Prasad.

Also Read | 'Population imbalance' should not be allowed to happen: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Latest India News