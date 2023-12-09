Saturday, December 09, 2023
     
Jharkhand: Two women trampled to death by elephant in Simdega district

Jharkhand news: The forest department provided immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 to the next of kin of each deceased, he said. In Jharkhand, the government provides a compensation of Rs 4 lakh in case of death in an elephant attack.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Simdega (Jharkhand) Updated on: December 09, 2023 17:26 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Two women trampled to death by elephant in Jharkhand's Simdega district

Jharkhand news: Two women were trampled to death by an elephant in Jharkhand’s Simdega district, forest officials said today (December 9). The jumbo attacked them near Ekoda village in Bano area, around 110 km from the Jharkhand capital Ranchi, when they were returning home from a village market on Friday evening (December 8), forest range officer Abhay Kumar said.

The women were identified as Marium Mundain (55) and Kamlawati Devi (45). Simdega divisional forest officer (DFO) Ashok Kumar Gupta said, "We are keeping a vigil on the elephant movement. The animal got separated from the herd. Such jumbos are more aggressive due to which they attack people."

The forest department provided immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 to the next of kin of each deceased, he said. In Jharkhand, the government provides a compensation of Rs 4 lakh in case of death in an elephant attack.

The rest of the amount of ex gratia will be provided after completing some official procedure, he added.

(With agencies inputs) 

