Jharkhand: Five people killed, many seriously injured as car rams into roadside tree in Giridih district

Giridih: At least five people were killed and five others, including two children, were seriously injured after their speeding car rammed into a tree on the roadside While they were returning after attending a wedding function in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Saturday morning, police said.

Kamlesh Paswan, station in-charge, Mufassil police station, Giridih said that the injured have been admitted to hospital.

5 people killed

The accident took place in Baghmara, within the jurisdiction of the Mufassil police station, around 3 am on Saturday. The vehicle, carrying 10 people who were returning from a wedding ceremony, met with the accident at that time. Giridih Sadar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anil Singh said, "The car occupants had come from Thoria village in the Birni police station area to attend the function at Tikodih, around 40 km away, and were returning home when the accident happened."

"Five people died on the spot and the remaining five were admitted to a hospital. The driver might have dozed off," he added.

This is a developing story More details are awaited.

(With agencies input)

