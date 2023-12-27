Wednesday, December 27, 2023
     
Jharkhand: Three dead after sand-laden dumper rams into another in East Singhbhum

Jharkhand road accident: Another sand-laden dumper hit the stationary vehicle from behind, resulting in the deaths of the driver of the speeding vehicle and those engaged in repair work of the stationary dumper, Sub-Inspector RK Singh told media.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu East Singhbhum (Jharkhand) Updated on: December 27, 2023 17:51 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Three dead after sand-laden dumper rams into another in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district

Jharkhand road accident: Three people were killed after a sand-laden dumper rammed into another from behind in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district today (December 27), police said.

The incident took place when a dumper, laden with sand, broke down on the road and the vehicle's driver and his assistant, were repairing it on National Highway 33 near Phuldungri in Ghatsila police station area, an officer said.

Another sand-laden dumper hit the stationary vehicle from behind, resulting in the deaths of the driver of the speeding vehicle and those engaged in repair work of the stationary dumper, Sub-Inspector RK Singh of Ghatsila police station told media.

The three persons, identified as Pavitra Karmakar (23), Sanoj Karmakar (24) and Ambuj Mahato (26), were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he added.

(With PTI inputs) 

