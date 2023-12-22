Schools in Jharkhand will remain closed from Dec 26-31 due to intense cold, check details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Schools in Jharkhand will remain closed due to intense cold

The Jharkhand government has declared holidays in the state due to a cold wave-like situation. According to an official notification, all government and private schools in Jharkhand will remain closed from December 26 to 31.

The state school education and literacy department released a notice. As per the notice, due to the increasing cold wave, all government, non-government-aided/unaided, and minority schools and private schools in the state will be closed from December 26 to December 31. The notice further reads that considering the secondary and higher secondary board examinations, the concerned schools may conduct classes from classes 10 to 12 as per the requirement

As per the forecast report, the lowest temperature was recorded between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius on December 20 night. Garhwa recorded the state's lowest temperature at 6.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Daltonganj at 7.9 degrees Celsius. State capital Ranchi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius. Ramgarh registered 8.5 degrees Celsius, Bokaro 8.5, Chaibasa 8.6, and Jamshedpur 10.7 degrees Celsius.

