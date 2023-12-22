Naxals blow up railway track between Manoharpur and Goilkera in Jharkhand, train movement disrupted

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Railway track between Manoharpur and Goilkera blown up by Naxals.

Jharkhand: Naxals blew up a railway track between Manoharpur and Goilkera under Goilkera police station limits on Thursday night following which the train movement was affected in the region. The restoration work is underway, SP Chaibasa informed.

In another incident, they set ablaze two buses in Bijapur in Chhattisgarh, though there were no reports of injuries to anyone, a police official said.

The buses were plying between Jagdalpur and Bijapur and security forces have been rushed to take charge of the situation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Anjneya Varshney said.

A bus was stopped near Timmapur at around 7pm and was set ablaze after passengers were made to alight, while the second incident took place near Duigida village when a bus was on its way to Raipur from here, he said. Both the areas are under Basaguda police station limits.

Further details are awaited, Varshney said.

As per police, Naxalites have obstructed the Bijapur-Jagdalpur highway by felling trees and placing them on the arterial route.

The ultras have also thrown pamphlets in the area asking people to support the bandh (shutdown) called by the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Friday to protest the gunning down of their cadre by security forces in the state and in Bihar.

With inputs from PTI

