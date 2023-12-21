Raipur Police busts drug haul: 364 Kg of cannabis seized from ambulance, youth arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X/@RAIPURPOLICECG Chhattisgarh: Raipur police apprehend a youth involved in the alleged peddling of cannabis.

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Raipur police achieved a breakthrough by apprehending a youth involved in the alleged peddling of cannabis in an ambulance. Late last night, a vigilant police team intercepted the suspicious ambulance within the limits of the Amanaka police station in Raipur, ultimately leading to the seizure of an astounding 364 kilograms of cannabis, classified as psychotropic drugs.

Azad Chowk City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Mayank Gurjar provided details of the operation, highlighting the successful interception that took place at the Amanaka police station limits. Acting on suspicions, the police checked the vehicle, uncovering a large quantity of cannabis stashed within the emergency vehicle.

The seized contraband, estimated to have a market value of around ₹36 lakh, represents a significant blow to the illegal drug network operating in the region. The CSP emphasised the importance of such operations in curbing the drug trade and maintaining public safety.

The arrested individual, identified as 22-year-old Suraj Khute from Sarangarh-Bilaigarh district, is now in custody. During the investigation, Khute disclosed that he had procured the illicit substances from Odisha and transported them to Baloda Bazaar. The officer leading the case highlighted the cross-border nature of the drug network, underscoring the need for collaborative efforts to combat such criminal activities.

This successful operation not only led to the arrest of a key player in the drug trade but also exposed the intricate web of drug trafficking extending across state lines. The police are intensifying their efforts to trace and dismantle the entire network involved in this illicit trade. The apprehension of Suraj Khute sends a strong message about the authorities' commitment to combating drug-related crimes, ensuring a safer environment for the residents of Raipur and the surrounding areas.

Also read | Former CM Raman Singh files nomination for Chhattisgarh assembly speaker's post, Baghel extends support