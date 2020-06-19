Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Election Result: BJP, JMM win one seat each

Image Source : PTI Shibu Soren/FILE

Jharkhand Rajya Sabha Election Result: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) have one one seat each in Jharkhand. Deepak Prakash from BJP and JMM's Shibu Soren emerged as winners.

While the only nominated MLA has no right to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections, two assembly seats fell vacant after Chief Minister Hemant Soren gave up Dumka and retaining Barhait, following state polls, and senior Congress MLA Rajendra Prasad Singh died last month, leaving Bermo constituency without a representative.

The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday had instructed the state government to ensure that MLA Dhullu Mahto participated in the polls, as he was granted provisional bail by a Dhanbad court on June 15 for the purpose.

Mahto, who surrendered before the lower court on May 11 following a criminal case lodged against him, is a BJP MLA from Baghmara assembly segment in Dhanbad district.

The polling for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand was necessitated as the tenure of Independent member Parimal Nathwani and RJD's Prem Chand Gupta had ended in April.

All three candidates had filed their nomination papers in March after the Election Commission issued notification for the Upper House seats.

The election was scheduled to be held on March 26 but was postponed due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

