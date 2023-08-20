NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 16 accused in Jharkhand CPI (Maoist) arms seizure case

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE 16 accused, including a woman, chargesheeted by NIA in the case

Jharkhand CPI (Maoist) arms seizure case: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against 16 accused, including a woman, in a case linked to the seizure of arms and ammunition from a CPI (Maoist) hideout in Jharkhand, said officials on Sunday. With this, a total of 25 accused have been chargesheeted in the case by the NIA.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed in a special court on Saturday. The accused chargesheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, Criminal Law Amendment Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act have been identified as Balram Oraon alias Bali, Saileshwar Oraon alias Mandeep alias Kasai, Dasrath Singh Kherwar, Shailender Nagesia alias Vinod Nagesia, Markush Nagesia alias Markush Ji, Mukesh Korwa, Biren Korwa, Sheela Kherwar, Sanjay Nagesia alias Mota, Balak Ganjhu alias Sukhdayal Ganjhu, Suraj Nath Kherwar alias Guddu, Nandkishor Bharti alias Sudarshan Bhuiyan, Aman Ganjhu alias Aman ji Bhokta alias Anil Ganjhu alias Pramukh Singh Bhokta alias Kaju, Jatru Kherwar alias Jatru Ji alias Tana Kherwar, Muneshwar Ganjhu alias Bitan Ganjhu alias Munshi Ji, and Govind Birijia.

What is the case

The case relates to the arrest of CPI (Maoist) cadres and the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the Peshrar police station in Lohardaga, Jharkhand on February 21, 2022. The cas was initally registered at the local police station and it was re-registered by NIA on June 14, 2022.

NIA in a statement further said that the arrests and the seizures followed a raid in the forest area of Bulbul, where CPI (Maoist) Regional Commander Ravindra Ganjhu, along with active cadres Balram Oraon, Muneshwar Ganjhu, Balak Ganjhu, Dinesh Nagesia, Aghnu Ganjhu, Lajim Ansari, Markush Nagesia, Sanjay Nagesia, Sheela Kherwar, Lalita Devi and around 40 to 60 others had assembled to conspire and plan attacks on the security forces and in bauxite mines area.

A joint operation was conducted by the local police and the CRPF, during which the CPI (Maoist) cadres fired indiscriminately on the security forces on the way to Bahabar Jungle at Harkatta Toli and Bangla Pat. A search of the area surrounding the firing later led to the recovery of a large quantity of arms, ammunition, explosives and other items.

Jharkhand police filed a chargesheet against 9 other accused

"NIA investigations have revealed that the armed cadres and members of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organisation, had hatched a conspiracy to carry out violent acts and unlawful activities and endanger the security of the country. Their plan was to destabilise the democratically elected government by committing terrorist acts and violent attacks," it said.

The probe agency said that the investigations have further established that CPI (Maoist) top commanders and armed cadres had entered into a criminal conspiracy at Budha Pahar in August-September 2022 and had decided to take revenge following the arrest of senior CPI (Maoist) leader Prashant Bose. They had intended to carry out terrorist acts against the security forces and the police.

Earlier on May 18, 2022, the Jharkhand police filed a chargesheet against nine other accused under various sections of IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act, CLA Act, and UA(P) Act.

