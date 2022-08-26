Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren disqualified as MLA, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was on Friday disqualified as an MLA by the Election Commission. He was also termed guilty in the illegal mining case, according to sources.

Saryu Roy, Independent MLA from Jharkhand, quoted "very reliable sources" and said that "as soon as the notification of disqualification to become an MLA leaves the Raj Bhavan, he will have to resign or get a stay order on this notification from the Honorable Court."

The Election Commission has sent a letter to the Governor on the issue of the Assembly membership of Soren after former Chief Minister Raghubar Das and the BJP sought his disqualification.

Accusing Soren of extending a mining lease to himself, the BJP leaders termed it as a violation of the office of profit and Representation of the People's Act and wrote to the Governor on the issue.

With the issuance of the Governor's order on the poll panel's recommendations, Soren's Assembly membership could end, and in such a situation, he may have to resign as the Chief Minister.

However, the JMM-Congress alliance, led by Soren, has a majority in the Assembly, and after his resignation, he can again stake a claim to form the government in the state.

What may happen now

If sources are to be believed and if the JMM leader is disqualified, he will have to resign as the CM. However, Soren can be re-elecyed in six months if the UPA legislators re-elect him as the leader.

