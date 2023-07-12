Jharkhand: Class 10 student 'slapped' for wearing 'bindi', kills self in Dhanbad

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Nisha Murmu, DSP Baghmara, Dhanbad during media interaction

A Class 10 student died by suicide after being allegedly slapped by a teacher for coming to school with a 'bindi' on her forehead in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, the police said on Tuesday. The police on Tuesday arrested the principal and the teacher of the school in the Tetulmari area of the Dhanbad region. On Monday, Usha Kumari, 16, committed suicide after allegedly being slapped and humiliated by a female teacher for wearing a "bindi" on her forehead during school prayer.

According to Ashish Kumar Yadav, the in-charge of the Tetulmari police station, the girl had also left a suicide note in her room in which she allegedly held the principal and the teacher of the school responsible for the incident.

The suicide note was addressed to the Tetulmari police headquarters official in control, police said, adding that the note contained that she (the student) can't tolerate insult in school in broad daylight and decided to hang herself and urged to take action against the accused teacher and principal.

According to police, the girl hanged herself to death from the ceiling fan in her house in Hanumangarhi Colony, about 25 km from the district headquarters.

The suicide note was seized by the police, who also filed an FIR against the principal and the teacher.

As the police at first made no move even after 24 hours of the episode, relatives of the girl and her family members sat out and about with her body at 10 a.m. toward the beginning of the day, requesting the arrest of both accused.

According to PTI, Nisha Murmu, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for the Baghmara region, arrived at the scene after receiving information and promised to take action against the culprits.

Ashish Kumar Yadav, the supervisor of the Tetulmari police station, made the arrest of the two individuals from school.

The relatives of the slain student claimed that when her mother went to the school to hold up an objection against the accused for slapping and embarrassing her girl, the principal sent her back.

