CRPF jawan shoots self dead in Jharkhand's Palamu two days after returning from leave

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The jawan was posted at the headquarters of CRPF's 112 Battalion

In a shocking incident, a jawan of the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) allegedly shot himself dead in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Pranjal Nath who was posted at the headquarters of CRPF's 112 Battalion located near Chiyanki village of the district.

Speaking to the media, Palamu Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rishav Garg said that the body has been sent for autopsy to Medinirai medical college and Hospital. The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. The jawan had come back on July 8 after two months of holiday," he added.

Deceased jawan belonged to Assam

Notably, Nath was a resident of the Pithkhuwa locality of Tezpur in Assam. He was also part of the anti-Maoist operation in Budha Pahad, which was recently freed from Maoists by security forces, police added.

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF trooper shoots self after firing at colleagues near Srinagar

In a similar kind of development, a CRPF jawan had allegedly shot himself dead on February 7 with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. He was identified as 37-year-old Binu M, who was attached to the CRPF's 85th Battalion. The jawan was a resident of Kerala.

(With inputs from PTI)

Latest India News