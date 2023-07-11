Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam 2023 registration ends at jssc.nic.in today

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jharkhand CCE 2023 registration ends today

Jharkhand CCE 2023 Exam Form: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will close the registration process for Jharkhand Diploma Level Combined Competitive Exam (JDLCCE) 2023 today, July 11. Aspiring candidates can fill the online application for JSSC JDLCCE 2023 through the official website jssc.nic.in till 11:59 PM. Applicants will be able to submit the examination fees up to July 13.

The last date to upload the photo and signature is July 17 (11:59 PM). The Commission will conduct the form correction process between July 17 and July 19, 2023, up to 11:59 PM. This recruitment process is being held to fill up a total of 1,562 vacancies in the department including 1,551 regular vacancies and 11 backlog posts.

JSSC JDLCCE 2023 Date

Start date of online application - May 25, 2023

Last date to fill application form - July 11, 2023

Last date to pay application fee - July 13, 2023

Last date to upload photo & signature - July 15, 2023

Correction window - July 17 to July 19, 2023

Jharkhand Combined Competitive Exam 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification : Candidates should have cleared class 12th or its equivalent examination from a recognised board or institution and hold a diploma in the relevant trade.

Age Limit : Candidate's age should be between 18 years and 35 years, as on August 1, 2023.

Application fee

Candidates from General, OBC and EWS categories are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 100, whereas candidates from SC, ST categories will have to pay Rs 50.

How to apply

Go to the official website at jssc.nic.in.

Click on the link that says 'Online Application for JDLCCE-2023', on the homepage.

Complete the step 1 registration and generate login credentials.

Next, fill in the application form as instructed and upload necessary documents.

Pay the application fee and finally submit the JDLCCE-2023 application form

Download and save the application form for future reference.

Direct Link: Jharkhand JDLCCE 2023 Application Form