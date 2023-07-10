BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Last date of application submission extended till July 15, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 online application form last date extended on bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the last date of application submission for the post of School Teacher. According to the latest notice, the commission has extended the last date till July 15. All those who have yet not submitted their applications can do so before the deadline. Earlier, the last date for application submission was till July 12, 2023. The applications can be submitted at online.bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

A total of 1,70,461 Teacher positions will be filled up through this recruitment process. Candidates can check eligibility, how to apply, and other important details about the application process below.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit - Candidates applying for the above posts should not be above 37 years. There will be age relaxation for the extremely backward class, backward class women and unreserved women, and SC/ST category candidates. According to the official notification, the maximum age for EBC, BCW, and unreserved women is 40 years while the age of scheduled tribe/scheduled caste candidates is 42 years.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: How to apply?

Visit onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, the BPSC's official website. Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 link' available on the homepage It will take you to the new window where you need to register yourself first After successful registration, you need to proceed with application form Fill out the application form, upload documents, pay application fee Print a copy of the confirmation page for your records.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Total number of posts - 1,70. 461

Bihar Secondary School - 32916 Bihar Higher Secondary School - 57602 Bihar Primary School - 79943

