BPSC Answer Key 2023 out for Assistant Professor posts, download at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Answer Key 2023, BPSC Assistant Professor Answer Key 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer keys for the post of Assistant Professor against the advertisement number (Advt. No. 07/2022). Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Assistant Professor exam 2023 was conducted on May 26 at various exam centers. The commission has uploaded setwise provisional answer Keys of Computer Science and Engineering – Booklet Series A, B, C, and D on its website. Candidates can download BPSC provisional answer keys followed by the steps given below.

BPSC Assistant Professor exam 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'BPSC Assistant Professor exam 2023 answer key' It will take you to the PDF containing the answer keys Download and save for the future reference

BPSC Assistant Professor exam 2023: Objection Date

If candidates are not satisfied with the BPSC Assistant Professor exam 2023 answer key, they may raise objections latest by July 20, 2023, at 5 PM. Candidates are required to send the objections in the prescribed format available on the official website. The objections along with valid documents should be reached at Exam Invigilator, Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Beli Road), Patna - 800001 by speed post. Candidates have been advised to mention the name of the exam on the envelope. No objection will be considered without suggestion and valid proof. No application will be considered via email.

The representations/objections received from the candidates will be reviewed by a committee of experts. After that, the final answer keys will be revealed by the commission. Candidates can directly access the BPSC Assistant Professor 2023 answer key by clicking on the above link.