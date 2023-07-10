SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023 out for all regions, get direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023 released for all regions

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023: The admit card for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier - I), 2023 has been made available by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for the Eastern, Southern, North Eastern, Western, Central, and North Western regions. Earlier, the admit cards for Madhya Pradesh Region, Kerala Karnataka Region, and Central Region were already released by the commission. Candidates appearing in the Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 exam within the respective regions can download their admit cards from the official regional website of SSC.

The commission has scheduled the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier - I), 2023 from July 14 to July 27, 2023 at various exam centres. The admit cards for all regions are available on the official website. Candidates can directly access SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023 link by clicking on the provided links below.

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023 for Eastern Region

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023 for North Eastern Region

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023 for Western Region

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023 for Central Region

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023 for North Western Region

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023 for Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023 for Kerala Karnataka Region

SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2023: Instructions

Candidates appearing in the SSC SR CGL admit card 2023 Tier 1 are advised to download and save the admit card for future reference. No candidate will be allowed inside the exam hall without a copy of the hall ticket and valid identity proof. Candidates have been advised to reach at the exam centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. No candidate will be entertained after the commencement of the exam at the entry.