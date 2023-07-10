CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2023 OUT on crpfonline.com for DME/DV, check direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2023 link available on crpfonline.com

CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2023: The Directorate General, CRPF has released the admit cards for the Detailed Medical Exam of Constable in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Exam 2022. All those who have qualified for the medical round can download their admit cards from the official website of CRPF crpfonline.com.

According to the official schedule, the detailed medical exam is scheduled to be held from July 17 to August 10. Candidates appearing in the exam can download their admit cards using their registration id/roll number, date of birth, and other details on the login page available on crpfonline.com. Below are simple instructions on how to download your admission card.

CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CRPF - crpfonline.com Click on the notification link that reads, 'Link for download admit card constable (GD) in central armed police forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles and Sepoy in narcotics control bureau examination, 2022' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your essential details. On the screen, CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2023 will appear Save the CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2023 on your computer to use later.

CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2023 direct download link

ALSO READ | CRPF SSC GD Medical Exam 2023: What are the documents required at the time of DME

CRPF SSC GD Medical Exam 2023: Important Guidelines

Candidates have been advised to download CRPF SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2023 and save it for future reference. The details about the exam hall and venue are mentioned on the admit card. Candidates have been advised to check their examination center one day prior to the exam to avoid last minute rush.

No candidate will be allowed inside the examination hall without a copy of the admit card and identity proof.