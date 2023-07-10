CRPF SSC GD Medical admit card 2023 to be out soon on rect.crpf.gov.in, check details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CRPF SSC GD Medical admit card 2023 link soon on crpf.gov.in

CRPF SSC GD Medical admit card 2023: Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will soon release the Detailed Medical Exam (DME) and Document Verification (DV) admit cards for recruitment to the various post of GD constable. Candidates will be able to download CRPF SSC GD Medical admit card 2023 through the official website of CRPF - crpf.gov.in, once released.

According to the official schedule, SSC GD DME DV will be conducted from July 17, 2023, at various exam centers across the country. All those who have qualified in the PET (Physical Efficiency Test), and PST (Physical Standard Test) are eligible to appear in the document verification round.

It is expected that the admit cards will be uploaded anytime on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for the latest updates.

The official notice reads, 'E-admit cards for DV/DME stage will be uploaded on CRPF website in due course. Candidates are advised to visit CRPF website from time to time to download the E-admit cards. Candidates will not be permitted for DV/DME without admit cards.'

CRPF SSC GD Medical admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CRPF Click on the notification link that reads, 'CRPF SSC GD Medical admit card 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter the credientials and click on the submit button CRPF SSC GD Medical admit card 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save CRPF SSC GD Medical admit card 2023 for future reference

CRPF SSC GD Medical admit card 2023 direct download link - to be out soon

CRPF SSC GD Medical admit card 2023: What are the documents required at the time of document verification?

The candidates will have to carry the following documents at the time of document verification.

Class 10th certificate Domicile certificate NCC certificate, if applicable Certificate from serving defence personnel Undertaking in the format Caste certificate, as applicable Certificate from District Collector/Magistrate in respect of dependent applicants of riot victims Nativity/ Identity Certificate by West Pakistani Refugee

According to the official notice, a total of 9, 360 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process for the post of Constable in CAPFs, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in NCB.