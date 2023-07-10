CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable 2023 Result OUT at csbc.bih.nic.in, check roll number wise result PDF

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable 2023 Result link available on csbc.bih.nic.in

CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable 2023 Result: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has released the result of the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable recruitment exam. The list of selected candidates is available on the official website of CSBC, Bihar.

According to the result notice, the Bihar Police Prohibition Constable 2023 recruitment written exam was held on May 14, 2023, for 3,65,21 candidates of which 2,69,370 candidates appeared in the written test. However, 207 candidates have been disqualified due to misconduct during the exam. Additionally, 13, 276 answer sheets have been rejected due to misinformation filled by the candidates in the application form.

According to the result notice, a total of 2,55,887 answer sheets have been evaluated. The result of the candidates has been made public on the official website of csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the result PDF can appear in the physical efficiency round. Candidates can check their roll numbers in PDF followed by the easy steps below.

CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable 2023 Result: How to download?

Visit the official website of CSBC - csbc.bih.nic.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'Written Examination Results for PET for the post of Prohibition Constable, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar (Advt. No. 02/2022)' It will take you to the PDF containing the roll numbers of selected candidates Candidates can download and save CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable 2023 Result PDF for future reference

CSBC Bihar Police Prohibition Constable 2023: When will Physical Efficiency Test (PET) be conducted?

The commission has yet not shared the date and time of the Physical efficiency test (PET). The details regarding the conduct of the Bihar Police Constable exam 2023 will be shared in due course of the time. Candidates have been advised to keep an eye on the official website for latest updates.