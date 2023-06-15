BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Online application window opens for 1,70,461 vacancies, apply here

Follow us on Image Source : BPSC BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 online form available on bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of School Teacher in primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools in Bihar today, June 15. Candidates who are willing to apply for the said posts can do so at the website of bpsc.bih.nic.in latest by July 12, 2023. The link to the online application window can be accessed directly by scrolling down.

A total of 1,70,461 vacancies of teachers for Class 1 to 5, Class 9 to 10, and Class 11 to 12 under the Education Department, Govt. of Bihar will be recruited through this recruitment drive. Candidates can refer to the official notification for educational qualification, age limit, selection process, and other details.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Break Up

Total number of vacancies - 1,70,461

Primary schools (Class 1 to 5): 79,943 Vacancies Secondary schools (Class 9 to 10): 32,916 Vacancies Higher Secondary schools (Class 11 to 12): 57,602 Vacancies

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification

Primary schools (Class 1 to 5): Candidates should have passed class 12th and holding a degree in D.Ed/ B.Ed/ B.El.Ed. along with a CTET/ BTET certificate.

Secondary schools (Class 9 to 10): Candidate should have a graduate degree and a degree in B.Ed./ B.El.Ed along with STET qualification.

Higher Secondary schools (Class 11 to 12): Candidate should have post-graduate degree along with a degree in B.Ed./ B.El.ED along with STET qualification.

Age Limit

Primary schools (Class 1 to 5): 18 to 37 years

Secondary schools (Class 9 to 10), Higher Secondary schools (Class 11 to 12): 21-37 years

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 Pay Scale

According to the new recruitment rules, the candidates who will be appointed for primary teachers of classes 1 to 5 will get a salary of Rs 25,000 while the gross salary with dearness allowance, house rent, and medical allowances will come to around Rs 38,000.

For the candidates appointed for secondary schools for classes 9 to 10 will get a basic salary of Rs. 31, 000 and a gross Rs 46,000 and the teachers for classes 11 and 12 will get a basic salary of Rs 32,000 and a gross salary of Rs 48,000.

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 How to apply?

Visit the official website of BPSC - bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the 'apply online' tab It will take you to the login page where you need to register yourself by entering your details such as first name, middle name, father's name, etc Upload documents, application fee and click on the submit button Take a printout of the BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 confirmation page for future reference

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

SC/ST/Female/PWD candidates - Rs. 200/-

Other category candidates - Rs. 750/-

Biometric fee - Rs. 200/- (applicable on every post)