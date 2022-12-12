Jharkhand: 11 students injured as science project explodes during exhibition in Ghatshila | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI/SCREENGRAB Students exhibited the science project model minutes before it exploded.

Jharkhand : At least 11 students were injured when a science project exploded during a model exhibition at Ghatshila College in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Monday.

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, it is seen that several people surrounded the model to observe it. Two students can be seen exhibiting it at Ghatshila College.

The video shows the incident when the model exploded as one of the exhibitors tried to fix and display his project to all those gathered. According to the professor, none of the injured students was in critical condition.

