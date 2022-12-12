‘Kill Modi…’: Congress leader Raja Pateria makes controversial remark against PM; FIR ordered | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress leader triggers controversy

Former Madhya Pradesh minister and Congress leader Raja Pateria made a controversial remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking people to be ready to kill Modi as the lives of minorities are in danger.

In a viral video, Pateria is seen asking people to ‘kill Modi to protect the constitution. He in the video is alleging that PM Modi is dividing society.

Hours after the video surfaced, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered to file an FIR against the Congress leader.

Speaking to India TV, Narottam Mishra said this shows nothing but the desperation of Congress.

"This is not the first time Congress leaders made a below-the-belt remarks against PM Modi. Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge likened PM Modi to Ravan. Sonia Gandhi called him 'Maut Ka Saudagar'," Mishra said.

"I have ordered to file an FIR against Pateria," he added.

