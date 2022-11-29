Delhi woman hits man with slippers in mahapanchayat whose son married her daughter, creates drama | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Woman beats man, creates drama during mahapanchayat called over Shraddha Walkar case in Delhi's Chattarpur.

Chattarpur: An elderly woman started beating a man with her slippers in a panchayat organised by Hindu Ekta Manch in reverence to Shradha Walkar. The video of the incident has surfaced showing the woman, who came on the stage spoke very briefly and started hitting the man standing there with her slippers.

According to reports, the woman alleged that the man whom she hit, his son had run away with her daughter and were missing for several days.

The man who was beaten up by the woman, identified as Satya Prakash, while speaking to India TV said that she (the elderly woman) was having a grudge and wanted to deliberately disturb the event. He said her daughter was in love with his son and married him. They tried to make her understand but... then her daughter ran away with his son and got married in Arya Samaj. The couple also applied for a court certificate, he added.

Satya Prakash further said that he accepts the marriage... since both boy and girl were ready for it. However, the woman alleged that the girl was forced to marry.

He had contacted once a couple of days ago but not after that as the situation is not right for them, said Satya Prakash when asked whether his son has tried to establish any contact.

He added that all the proofs of marriage can be taken from Arya Samaj mandir.

Some locals who were present there informed that the matter was resolved in a police station but they have a habit of fighting again and again. "They fight and unit repeatedly," locals said.

Locals also said that the woman wanted to talk to her daughter but the girl refused to do so.

