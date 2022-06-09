J&K: BSF fires rounds after suspected Pakistani drone spotted in Arnia sector of Jammu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Suspected drone spotted in Jammu's Arnia sector

Jammu and Kashmir: The Border Security Force (BSF) in Jammu and Kashmir opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu district in the early hours of Thursday, forcing it to return. They said a massive search operation has been launched to trace any weapon or explosive that it might have dropped.

Commenting on the incident, a BSF spokesperson said, "A blinking light suspected to be from a drone was observed in Arnia area (along the International Border) about 04:15 hours today."

Alert BSF troops fired at the flying object which was at a height of about 300 metres, causing it to withdraw, he said.

The security forces have been alert to attempts being made by Pakistan and terror outfits across the border to smuggle weapons, ammunition and explosives through drones via the International Border in Jammu region to arm terrorists.

Several drone spottings reported near border areas

Forces have shot down several drones in the recent past in Jammu, Kathua and Samba sectors and seized their payloads including rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sticky bombs besides narcotics.

On Tuesday, the BSF said it apprehended four persons and seized over three kilogram of narcotics substance dropped by a Pakistani drone in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan.

The BSF personnel conducted a search operation and recovered four packets containing suspected heroin and weighing 3.6 kg. The accused, hailing from Punjab, had come to take delivery of the narcotics dropped by a drone, an official said.

Earlier in May this year, the BSF had shot down a drone coming from Pakistan, which was carrying heroin, in Punjab's Amritsar.

The BSF recovered nine packets of heroin from the drone, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border.

