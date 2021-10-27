Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: NIA raids several locations of Jamaat activists in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out raids at nearly 12 places, in connection with activists of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) organisation. According to the information by police sources, the raids were being conducted at the premises of JeI activists in Budgam, Bandipora and other districts, by the NIA sleuths assisted by the local police and the CRPF.

Sources also said these raids are part of the ongoing investigation being carried out by the NIA into the terror funding case.

Similar raids were carried out by the agency two months back on the houses and offices of prominent JeI leaders.

After carrying out the raids, those involved were summoned to appear before the NIA in Delhi.

Earlier on Friday, eight operatives of various proscribed terror organisations were arrested during multiple searches spread across six districts of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terrorism conspiracy case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had said.

The searches were carried out at 10 locations in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla districts, which also led to the seizure of electronic devices and incriminating 'Jihadi' (holy war) documents and posters, an agency official said.

With this, a total of 21 accused people had been arrested in connection with the terrorism conspiracy case which was registered on October 10.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: NIA raids multiple locations in connection with terrorism conspiracy case

Latest India News