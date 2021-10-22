Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir: NIA raids multiple locations in connection with terrorism conspiracy case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case relating to conspiracy for undertaking terrorist acts in the Union Territory and other major cities by Pakistan-based terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen & Al Badr.

According to reports, the agency conducted searches at over 10 locations including in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Awantipora, Sopore and Kulgam.

Earlier on Wednesday, the agency had raided several places in connection with the case. The case pertains to the hatching of conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist attacks by members of proscribed terrorist organisations.

The premier investigation agency arrested four identified as Suhail Ahmad Thokar of Kulgam; Kamran Ashraf Reshi, Rayid Bashir and Hanan Gulzar Dar from Srinagar during the raids.

