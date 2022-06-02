Jammu & Kashmir: Home minister Amit Shah meets NSA Doval Amid unabated targeted killings in valley

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Home minister Amit Shah meets NSA Doval Amid unabated targeted killings in J&K

Jammu & Kashmir: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the Ministry of Home Affairs, north block in New Delhi. As per reports, the meeting comes in the wake of the recent spate of targeted killings in Kashmir. Union Minister of State, Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh also joined the meeting.

Terrorists shot dead a bank employee from Rajasthan inside the bank premises in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora branch in the south Kashmir district, received grievous gunshot injuries and died on his way to hospital. The latest killing led to a chorus of condemnation from political parties across the spectrum, including the National Conference and the BJP.

Amid unabated targeted killings in Kashmir, hundreds of government employees posted in the valley took out a march today in Jammu to demand their immediate transfer to their respective home districts. The protesters were carrying placards in support of their demand and pictures of their colleague Rajni Bala, a school teacher who was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday, and chanted slogans demanding relocation. The march was carried out from Press Club to Ambedkar Chowk.

