Jammu and Kashmir cop caught with Hizbul, LeT top commanders; to be treated as terrorist

Image Source : PTI Jammu and Kashmir cop caught with Hizbul, LeT top commanders

Jammu and Kashmir police deputy superintendent Davinder Singh was on Saturday detained along with two Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba militants in south Kashmir. According to officials, Singh, presently posted as the deputy superintendent of police at the airport, was detained after he was seen in a car with the top commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba Naveed Babu and Altaf of Hizbul Mujahideen. The police officer is alleged to have been ferrying the militants from the Shopian area, possibly out of the valley, the officials said.

Commenting on the incident, state law enforcement authorities on Sunday said Davinder Singh will be dealt with as a terrorist.

Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal was supervising the operation and caught the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

The DIG, according to the eyewitness, lost his cool at the DySP.

Two AK rifles were seized from the car. A search was conducted at his residence and the police allegedly seized two pistols and one AK rifle, the officials said.

Senior police officials termed the DySP's involvement unfortunate.

Director-General of Police Dilbagh Singh did not respond to repeated attempts to seek comments from him on the issue.

Three 'most wanted' Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in Pulwama gunfight

Meanwhile, three "most wanted" Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were killed on Sunday in an encounter with security forces in the Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The terrorists -- Umer Fayaz Lone alias "Hamad Khan" of Seer village, Faizan Hamid of Mandoora and Adil Bashir Mir alias "Abu Dujana" of Monghama -- were wanted for their complicity in terror crimes, including attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities, a police spokesman said.

He said the trio were affiliated with the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit and were trapped during a cordon-and-search operation jointly launched by police and security forces on a specific intelligence input in the Gujar Basti Gulshanpora area of Tral.

As the forces were conducting searches, the militants fired at them, triggering an encounter, resulting in their killing, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Top Hizbul militant Hamad Khan, aides killed in Pulwama; hideout busted

Also Read | 10 'overground workers' of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist booked in J&K's Kishtwar​