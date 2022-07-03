Jammu and Kashmir: Villagers nab two LeT terrorists with AK 47 in Reasi, hand them over to police

Follow us on Image Source : POLICE MEDIA CENTRE JAMMU. LeT commander Talib Hussain and Faizal Ahmad Dar, a categorised terrorist of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, were captured in Tuksan village.

Jammu and Kashmir news : In an act of bravery, two heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, including one of its most wanted commanders, were overpowered by villagers and handed over to the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday (July 3), said officials.

LeT commander Talib Hussain, a resident of Rajouri district and the mastermind behind the recent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts in the district, and Faizal Ahmad Dar, a categorised terrorist of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, were captured in Tuksan village, they said.

Two AK 47 rifles, seven grenades and a pistol were recovered from them, the officials added.

Director-General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for the villagers for their bravery.

Also, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for the brave villagers who apprehended 2 terrorists of LeT in Tuksan village today.

The J&K Police said, "Hats off to the courage of villagers of Tuksan, in Reasi district. Two terrorists of LeT apprehended by villagers with weapons; 2AK rifles, 7 Grenades and a Pistol."

