Jammu and Kashmir: Two injured after mysterious blast in parked bus in Udhampur

Udhampur bus blast: The empty bus was parked near a petrol pump in Domail Chowk after its routine day service when the blast took place around 10:30 pm.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Udhampur Published on: September 29, 2022 7:02 IST
Highlights

  • 2 people were injured after a blast occurred in an empty bus parked at a petrol pump in Udhampur
  • The incident occurred at around 10:30 pm near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk on September 28
  • Other vehicles parked nearby were also damaged in the blast

Udhampur bus blast: Two people were injured after a blast occurred in an empty bus parked at a petrol pump in Udhampur on Wednesday (September 28). The incident occurred at around 10:30 pm near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk in the Udhampur district. 

Other vehicles parked nearby were also damaged in the blast. The injured were shifted to Udhampur District Hospital.

Police and security personnel rushed to the spot soon after the incident. The investigation is underway.

"The blast occurred at around 10:30 pm. Two people have been injured in the incident and vehicles parked nearby have also suffered damage. The reason for the blast is still not known. We are investigating the matter," said Suleman Choudhary, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range.

A purported CCTV footage of the blast went viral on social media. 

Further details are awaited in this regard.

(With agencies inputs) 

