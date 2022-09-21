Jammu and Kashmir: SIA raids Bathindi area of Jammu in terror funding case

Follow us on Image Source : ANI SIA conducts raids in J-K's Bathindi in terror funding case

Jammu and Kashmir: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday carried out raids in the Bathindi area of the Union Territory. According to the details, the raids were being conducted in connection with a terror funding case.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed officials outside a bungalow.

In August, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at multiple places in the Jammu and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir against members of banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in a terror funding case, officials said.

Simultaneous raids are conducted at nearly a dozen places at the premises of JeI office-bearers and members in different parts of the two districts since early this morning, the officials said.

Official sources said the raids were conducted at Dhara-Gundana, Munshi Mohalla, Akramband, Nagri Nai Basti, Kharoti Bhagwah, Thalela and Malothi Bhalla in Doda district and Bhatindi in Jammu.

The searches related to terror funding, they said.

The case, registered by NIA suo-moto on February 5 last year, pertained to the activities of the JeI members, who have been collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations, particularly in the form of 'Zakat, Mowda and Bait-ul-Mal' purportedly to further charity and other welfare activities, but are using the money for "violent and secessionist" activities.

(With inputs from agencies)

