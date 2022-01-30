J&K: 5 terrorists, including top JeM commander Zahid Wani, killed in twin encounters

Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: JeM commander among 5 terrorists killed in dual encounters in Pulwama

As many as five Pakistan terrorists of the active militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba (Let) and Jaish-e-Mohammed(JeM) were killed in dual encounters in Pulwama’s Naira region and Budgam, announced IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani were among those militants killed by security forces in the last 12 hours.

Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition, including an AK 56 rifle have been recovered. Kashmir Police took to Twitter to inform about the encounters.

“Five terrorists of Pakistan sponsored proscribed terror outfits LeT and JeM were killed in dual encounters in the last 12 hours. JeM commander terrorist Zahid Wani & a Pakistani terrorist among the killed,” the tweet read.

Image Source : INDIA TV Four JeM terrorists were killed in the Pulwama encounter including top JeM commander Zahid Wani

The encounter started in Naira area of Pulwama after police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF cordoned off the area on a specific input of presence of militants in the area.

Out of the encounters, four JeM terrorists were killed in the Pulwama encounter including top JeM commander Zahid Wani while a search operation for another Pakistani terrorist is on. In Budgam, the security personnel successfully neutralized one Pakistani terrorist affiliated with LeT.

“One local terrorist affiliated to LeT was killed in Budgam. An AK 56 rifle has also been recovered in the operation,” said IGP Kashmir.

An encounter has broken out between security forces and terrorists in the Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said local police. "Encounter has started at Charar-i-Sharief area of Budgam. Police and security forces are on the job," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier on Friday, Ganderbal Police along with the teams of 24 Rashtriya Rifles and 115 Batallion of CRPF arrested three terrorists who are allegedly affiliated with proscribed outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Resistance Front (TRF), said a statement by the Indian army on Saturday.

Two pistols, three magazines, and two Chinese grenades were recovered from the accused persons, added the statement. The three were identified as Faisal Manzoor, a resident of Braripora Shopian, Azhar Yaqoob, a resident of Zaipora, Shopian, and Nasir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Begam Kulgam, as per the statement.

"During preliminary questioning, the three revealed their affiliation with proscribed outfit LeT/TRF and indulgence in various terror-related activities in the district," said the statement.

ALSO READ | J&K: Indian Army recovers Chinese grenades, pistols in Ganderbal, 3 apprehended

Latest India News