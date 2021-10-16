Pampore encounter: Top Lashkar terrorist among two killed in Jammu and Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel near the site of an encounter with militants at the Nar Khas forest area in Poonch.

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Drangbal area of Pampore in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

"Two terrorists killed. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Search going on," police said.

"Lashkar-e- Taiba (LeT) terrorist Umar Mustaq Khandey who martyred our 2 colleagues SgCT Mohammad Yousf and Ct Suhail Ah in Baghat Srinagar while they were having tea, neutralised in Drangbal, Pampore. Amongst various other crimes of the terrorists, this stands out as most unforgivable," Kashmir Police tweeted.

"We are committed to hunt down these terrorists who try to create fear among masses and spread mischief & tumult in the valley. Such elements and their name should be excised from society," it added.

The police has also recovered incriminating materials including arms & ammunition.

Earlier police said an LeT terrorist commander involved in the killing of two police personnel in Srinagar was trapped in the encounter between terrorists and security forces at Pampore.

The fire-fight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

