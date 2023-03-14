Jammu and Kashmir: NIA raids underway in several regions in connection with terror funding case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Jammu and Kashmir: NIA raids underway in several regions to bust terror nexus in valley

NIA raids in J&K: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has continued its raids in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Kulgam. According to sources, these raids are related to terror funding and other terrorist activity cases. They further stated that mostly houses belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami people are being searched.

As per information, NIA teams are conducting raids in the Wachi area of Shopian, Nehama and Litter area of Pulwama district and the Fresal area of Kulgam district and one team had reached Achawal area of Anantnag district where the raid is yet to start.

NIA searches house of female separatist

Earlier, the house of Asia Andrabi female separatist was also searched in Srinagar whose house was already sealed by NIA in 2019 and she is currently lodged in a jail.

Notably, on Monday, NIA also conducted a search operation in Srinagar in the ISIS Kerala module case. According to the news ANI, the sleuths have seized digital devices. The raids were conducted at the house of one Uzair Azhar Bhat in Srinagar's Karfali Mohalla. Bhat is suspected to have been part of the conspiracy.

