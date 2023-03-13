Srinagar: NIA conducts search operation in ISIS Kerala module case; seizes digital gadgets

Follow us on Representational Image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar in the ISIS Kerala module case. According to the news ANI, the sleuths have seized digital devices. The raids were conducted at the house of one Uzair Azhar Bhat in Srinagar's Karfali Mohalla. Bhat is suspected to have been part of the conspiracy.

In a statement released on Monday, it said, "In 2021, the National Investigation Agency had started investigations into Mohammed Ameen @ Abu Yahya* r/o Kadannamanna, Distt. Mallapuram (Kerala), who had been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms, such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram. Through these channels, he was propagating violent Jihadi ideologies of ISIS and was radicalizing and recruiting new members to this ISIS module."

"He and his associates had even identified certain individuals for targeted killings. They had also made plans to undertake Hijrah to Jammu & Kashmir for engaging in terrorist acts and had raised funds from various sources for this trip," it added.

Also Read: Gangster-terror nexus cases: NIA attaches 5 properties in Delhi, Haryana

Latest India News