Jammu and Kashmir: NIA raids 15 locations in terror funding case

Jammu and Kashmir : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids in 15 locations across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. Officials called the raids a part of an ongoing investigation into a terror funding case.

According to sources, at least one person has been detained.

The raids are being carried out in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Anantnag and Kupwara districts in Kashmir while in Poonch, Kishtwar and Rajouri districts in Jammu.

"The house of a police personnel in Anantnag, shop of a trader in Shopian, residence of a relative of slain terrorist in Kulgam are among the premises being raided," officials said.

These raids are part of the ongoing investigation being carried out into the terror funding case by the agency, officials added.

