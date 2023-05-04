Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected militants open fire at security forces Anantnag; 1 cop injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Jammu and Kashmir: Suspected militants open fire at security forces Anantnag

J-K firing: Suspected militants fired upon security forces at the Bijbhera area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday evening. In this incident, one Cop received minor injuries.

According to officials, he has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Soon after the attack, the whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

"Suspected militants on Thursday evening fired upon security forces at the Bijbhera area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district. In this incident, one cop received minor injuries. He has been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers," said Jammu and Kashmir police.

2 LeT terrorists killed in joint operation in Baramulla

Earlier today (May 4), the Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation with Army (29RR) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) (2nd Bn) killed two terrorists linked to proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Baramulla. "The terrorists have been identified as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh, both residents of Shopian", added a release.

According to the release, acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Wanigam Payeen and Kreeri area of Baramulla, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (29RR) and SSB (2nd Bn) in the area.

Giving details, the release said, "During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter."

(With ANI inputs)

