Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter, huge cache of arms and ammunitions recovered

Baramulla encounter: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir today (May 4), police said. Acting on specific input about the presence of militants in the Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla district, in north Kashmir, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there early Thursday morning, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

More details are awaited in this regard.

Previous encounters:

Earlier on Wednesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. According to police officials, an encounter broke out between terrorists and the security forces near the Pichnad Machil area in the Kupwara district on Wednesday morning.

"Two terrorists have been killed in the encounter and the search operation is underway," officials said.

"The Indian Army and Kupwara police are on the job," they added.According to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar, the security personnel launched an operation based on inputs provided by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, who alerted that one of the terrorist launch pads is likely infiltrating from across the Line of Control (LOC) towards Machhal sector.

"Troops were put on high alert on May 1," the PRO said in a statement." A well-coordinated counter-infiltration grid was put in place in the extremely difficult area. Indian Army and Special Operations Group (SOG) Kupwara were also deployed along the possible routes of the infiltration. The alert troops in ambushes braved continuous bad weather marked by incessant rainfall, poor visibility and a significant drop in temperature for two consecutive nights," the statement read.

