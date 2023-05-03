Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter, search operation underway

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). At least two terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Kupwara area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kupwara encounter : Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir today (May 3), police said.

The encounter took place near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, a police official said.

“Two terrorists have been killed. The search operation is still going on,” the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained, the official added.

