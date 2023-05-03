Wednesday, May 03, 2023
     
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter, search operation underway

At least two terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Kupwara area of Jammu and Kashmir. The search operation is still underway.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | Kupwara
Updated on: May 03, 2023 12:11 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE). At least two terrorists have been killed in an encounter in Kupwara area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kupwara encounter: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir today (May 3), police said.

The encounter took place near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwara district in north Kashmir, a police official said.

“Two terrorists have been killed. The search operation is still going on,” the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists was being ascertained, the official added.

