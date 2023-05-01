Maharashtra: Three Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Gadchiroli district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL) CRPF personnel during a search for Naxalites in sensitive areas of Dantewada

Maharashtra: Three Naxalites carrying a reward of Rs 36 lakhs were killed in an encounter in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. As per the police, the encounter occurred around 6 pm in Manne Rajaram of Aheri tehsil. Sandip Patil, DIG Gadchiroli informed that the police have recovered the bodies of the killed Naxalites who had a reward of Rs 36 lakhs with weapons and other materials. The other Naxalites fled away from the spot taking advantage of the heavy rain and dark. The search operation is underway.

Encounter of Naxalites with C 60 commandos

As per the information received from Gadchiroli's SP, the operation was carried out amid heavy rain and dark. The encounter took between C 60 commandos and the Maoists in Bhamragarh taluka. The patrolling team was informed about the presence of Naxalites camping in the forest.

After which, a search operation was carried out by the C 60 commanders, unfortunately, Naxalites opened fire on the patrolling team. In exchange of fire, 3 Naxalites were killed.

Commandos and local police on Alert

After the recent Naxalite attack in Dantewada, commandos and local police are on alert at the Maharashtra border. As soon as 3 Naxalites were killed in the encounter, the other Naxalites escaped taking advantage of the darkness. The operation is underway and police have recovered weapons and other materials on a large scale.

Among the killed Naxalites, Bitalu Madavi is the one, who is the mastermind behind the murder of student Sai Nath Narote. Earlier, the Naxalites shot dead a 26-year-old student, Sainath, on March 9. The student was said to be a police informer and wanted to join the police force.

Narote, after completing college, was preparing for the competitive exam in Gadchiroli. He had come to his home in Marduhur village on the Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra border for celebrating Holi. However, when he left home for some work, 10 to 12 Naxalites kidnapped and shot him dead.

