Jammu and Kashmir: 2 LeT terrorists killed in Kupwara; another operation underway in Kulgam

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ @ANI Later, police said one more terrorist was killed in the Kupwara encounter. Heavy exchange of fire was going on, they said.

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Sunday while the identity of the other terrorist is yet to be ascertained. The police said another operation is underway in the D.H. Pora area of Kulgam district.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Rashtriya Rifles carried out a joint operation in Kupwara after the forces launched an operation in the Lolab region of North Kashmir. They had received a tip from the arrested terrorist Showket Ahmed Sheikh. "The arrested terrorist also got trapped," the police said.

Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar said the killed terrorist has been identified as a Pakistani, linked with the LeT terror outfit. The IGP Kashmir tweeted, "2-3 more #terrorists along with arrested terrorist trapped in ongoing #encounter."

During the search of the hideouts, the hiding terrorists fired upon the force personnel who retaliated, in which one terrorist was killed, the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

Later, police said one more terrorist was killed in the Kupwara encounter. Heavy exchange of fire was going on, they said.

Another encounter is underway in the Damhal Hanji Pora area of Kulgam in south Kashmir, the police said. They said the exchange of fire was going on but there were no reports of any casualty on either side so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Target killings are acts of desperation, says LG Manoj Sinha

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists arrested in Baramulla

Latest India News