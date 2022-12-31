Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Jammu and Kashmir: In 2022, 186 terrorists killed including 56 Pakistanis

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday termed 2022 to be the most successful in recent years with killing of a total of 186 terrorists have been killed including 56 Pakistanis in the year 2022. Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh also added 159 arrested.

He also said the police and other security agencies are moving in the right direction to achieve "zero terror" activities in the Union territory.

At the year-end press conference, the police chief said 146 Pakistan-created terror modules, comprising four to five members each who were tasked to carry out selective and targeted killings and grenade and IED attacks, were also busted in 2022.

He said 100 youths joined terrorism in J-K this year, which is also the lowest in many years. A majority of them were eliminated, while security forces are working to bring down the number of active terrorists to a two-digit figure which is presently a little more than 100.

