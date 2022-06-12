Sunday, June 12, 2022
     
J&K: 99 militants killed in 2022, says Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar

Vijay Kumar, Kashmir IGP, stated that three Lashkar-e-Taiba militants were killed on Sunday 

Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika
Srinagar Published on: June 12, 2022 16:08 IST
Jammu and Kashmir's Inspector General of Police, Vijay Kumar has stated that so far ninety-nine militants have been killed in the valley in the different encounters. He also told reporters that 3 militants belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were killed on Sunday. 

"The encounter started yesterday evening in which 3 local LeT militants were killed while two AK-47 rifles and a pistol were recovered from the encounter site.

"One among the slain militants was involved in the killing of a police constable, Riyaz Naikoo on May 13 and also in the attack on labourers at a brick kiln in Budgam in which one non-local labourer was killed and two others sustained injuries on June 2", the IGP said. 

(With Inputs from PTI)

