Sunday, April 03, 2022
     
  Jammu and Kashmir: Four LeT associates arrested in Bandipora's Ashtango village

Srinagar Published on: April 03, 2022 11:47 IST
Highlights

  • Four Lashkar-e-Taiba associates were arrested today
  • They were arrested in J&K's Bandipora district where security forces busted a terror module
  • These terror associates were providing logistics and transportation to terrorists in the districts

 

Around four associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested on Sunday (April 3) in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district where the security forces busted a terror module.

"These terror associates were providing logistics and transportation to terrorists in the districts.

"On specific inputs, the security forces recovered one Chinese grenade in Ashtango village of Bandipora and arrested terror associates identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat, Sajad Ahmad Mir and Irfan Ahmad Jan.

"During a 'Naka' (Checkpost) at Rakh Hajin in Bandipora district, the security forces arrested one terror associate, Irfan Aziz and recovered one chinese grenade from his possession.

"Irfan was in touch with Pakistan based terrorist, Umer Lala.

"Irfan along with his Pak based terrorist were planning to create terror incidents in the Hajin area.

"In both these cases, police stations Bandipora and Hajin have taken cognisance of the crime", police sources said.

(With IANS inputs)

