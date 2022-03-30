J&K: Two LeT terrorists, one carrying media ID card, killed in Srinagar encounter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Two terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter

Highlights The encounter broke out in the Rainawari area of Srinagar

The killed terrorists were involved in several recent terror crimes

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir confirmed the killed terrorist was carrying media ID card

Two terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front (LeT/TRF) were killed during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, the encounter broke out in the Rainawari area of Srinagar.

The killed terrorists were involved in several recent terror crimes, including civilian killings, said Inspector General of Police Kashmir.

One of the LeT terrorists was carrying an Identity Card (ID) of the media. It indicates a clear case of misuse of media, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.



Commenting further, the Kashmir zone police said the terrorist carrying a media card was identified as Rayees Ahmad Bhat, who was earlier a journalist. He used to run an online news portal 'Valley News Service' in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

He had terrorist ranks in 2021, the police said, adding two FIRs are already registered against him for terror crimes.

The second killed terrorist was identified as Hilal Ah Rah of Bijbehara, a 'C' categorised terrorist, said Kashmir zone police.

Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were also recovered, added the police.

