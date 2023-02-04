After Joshimath crisis, J&K's Doda district stares at disaster; 19 families shifted to temporary shelters

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Houses developed cracks in Jammu and Kashimi's Doda village

Doda sinking: Joshimath-like tragedy has grappled Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district where at least 19 families were evacuated after their homes developed cracks at a village. According to officials, a mosque and a religious school for girls at Nai Basti village in Thathri, 35 kilometres from Doda town, have also been declared unsafe.

They further stated that a few of the village's buildings had begun to show signs of cracks a few days ago, but on Thursday, a landslide made matters worse and damaged as many as 21 buildings.

"We are observing the situation and taking steps as per need to ensure their safety," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Thathri) Athar Amin Zargar told PTI. He further said that the deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police visited the spot and assured all help to the affected families.

Necessary arrangements are being made

While some families have shifted to a temporary shelter set up by the district administration, many others have returned to their ancestral homes. "We are making all necessary arrangements, including food and electricity, at the campsite," Zargar said.

Residents surprised to see cracks

Zahida Begum, whose family was shifted to a temporary site, said they lived in the village for 15 years and were surprised to notice cracks in concrete houses.

"There is panic among 50-plus households in the village. Majority of the structures developed cracks after Thursday's landslide," she added. It should be noted here that Nai Basti was developed about two decades ago and there was no such problem.

