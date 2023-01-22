Joshimath Sinking: Govt surveys land to relocate affected families as more buildings develop cracks

Follow us on Image Source : @ANI Chamoli DM Himanshu Khurana surveying the land with RWD officials.

Joshimath sinking : District Magistrate of Chamoli Himanshu Khurana on Sunday conducted an on-the-spot inspection of the land where the disaster-affected people of Joshimath will be shifted. The Dhaka village has been picked as the place where the people will be shifted to after the displacement.

He further ordered the Rural Works Department (RWD) to prepare a contour map of the land in order to understand the land better. Khurana also said that a detailed plan for displacement will be prepared by Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) after taking suggestions from the affected people.

Meanwhile, the DM said that as many as 863 buildings have been identified by the district administration where cracks occurred due to land subsidence. Out of these, 181 buildings have been placed in the unsafe zone.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government on Friday (January 13) decided to waive for six months electricity and water bills of families and individuals affected in the subsidence-hit Joshimath.

It also decided to conduct a study on the carrying capacity of all towns located in the hills. The decisions were taken at a meeting of the state cabinet here chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The cabinet gave in-principle approval to the construction of prefabricated houses for short-term rehabilitation of the affected people of Joshimath at identified locations in Koti Farm, Pipalkoti, Gauchar, Gaukh Selang, and Dhak villages after their survey.

